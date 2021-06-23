Episode 2 of the 2021 Australian PC Awards streams tonight, with AU$4,593 in prizes!
Prefer to watch the Awards on YouTube? Click here!. That's a wrap for Episode 1 – thanks to everyone who joined us to watch live!. The 2021 APCAs continue tonight (Thursday, June 24) at 7:30pm AEST with Episode 2, with awards and our editorial team's commentary on CPUs, storage and PC systems (aka laptops and desktops)... and even more chances to win ace PC hardware prizes by finding the secret code word!www.techradar.com