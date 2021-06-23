Episode 2 of the 2021 Australian PC Awards streams tonight, with AU$4,593 in prizes!

Like the title says, I have the Sound Blaster X-Fi HD external USB sound card. I'm having a heck of a time getting it to work in Linux Mint. Would Ubuntu Studio be better? Who knows? I really need a dedicated Linux computer, but am on limited expenses and this is the sound card I have to use. I really need audio so that I can hear the YouTube and other Linux video tutorials, as well as the Laravel tutorials I'm trying to learn. I also have a Mac, but would MUCH PREFER to take the tutorials on the machine (Linux) that I'll be using the software on. Thank you all in advance for your help!