Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Episode 2 of the 2021 Australian PC Awards streams tonight, with AU$4,593 in prizes!

By Australian PC Awards
TechRadar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrefer to watch the Awards on YouTube? Click here!. That's a wrap for Episode 1 – thanks to everyone who joined us to watch live!. The 2021 APCAs continue tonight (Thursday, June 24) at 7:30pm AEST with Episode 2, with awards and our editorial team's commentary on CPUs, storage and PC systems (aka laptops and desktops)... and even more chances to win ace PC hardware prizes by finding the secret code word!

www.techradar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Gaming#Gaming Keyboard#Keyboard Technology#Au#Australian#Aussie#Adata#Msi#Mwave#Western Digital#Home Nas Systems#The Best Company#Hdmi#Usb C#Corsair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Youtube
News Break
AMD
Country
Australia
Related
Video GamesEW.com

If you're a PC gamer, you need to shop these Razer deals before Amazon Prime Day ends tonight

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. There are some simple joys with which all PC gamers are familiar: The feel of a mouse that melds perfectly to your hand and responds quickly to your movements, the tempo of crisp clicks when typing on a mechanical keyboard, and the high-speed performance brought to you by a laptop with a powerful processor. Razer has gained a reputation for bringing gamers all of these things, and right now, Amazon is bringing you all things Razer at a discount during Prime Day.
Video GamesPC Gamer

Our favourite PC gaming headset is under AU$100 today

When it comes to PC gaming accessories, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has an almost ridiculous abundance of good deals at the moment. One of the big standouts is for the Razer BlackShark V2, which is the best gaming headset for our money. While it often drops beneath its AU$175 RRP—usually to around the AU$130 mark—right now you can get it for a whole buck less than a hundred: for AU$99 to be precise.
Video GamesPosted by
Popular Science

How to stream your PC games to all your screens

Alongside music and movie streaming, we’re now seeing more and more ways to stream games. But this isn’t limited to playing titles stored in the cloud, because you can also stream games from one room to the other. If you’ve got a gaming PC rig in your bedroom, you can...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What Are the Best OBS Settings for Single PC Streaming?

Nowadays, you can start live streaming on your computer within minutes. A lot of you may want to get into it for that exact reason. However, streaming is still demanding on your hardware, which is one reason professional streamers use dual PC setups. You don't need a second dedicated streaming...
SoftwareThe Verge

Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming is now widely available on iOS and PC

Microsoft’s xCloud, the cloud game streaming component of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that doesn’t require a console to use, is rolling out fully to iOS devices, including iPhones and iPads, as well as PCs and macOS computers via the web. It’s been in an invite-only beta period since mid-April 2021, but Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now access games right from their devices.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Xplora XMOVE review

An activity tracker designed to be used by families, the Xplora XMOVE includes gamification and rewards, but operates at a fairly basic level. Build quality isn't perfect, but there's sufficient water resistance for swimming and a comfortable fit at all times. Super lightweight and great value, this Bluetooth-powered activity tracker may not be the most accurate way to track activity, but it’s probably the most fun at this low price.
Softwaremactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software: Lifetime Subscription

Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software learns your typing patterns and gradually predicts up to 12 words including punctuation marks, while correcting spelling and grammar mistakes in real-time, allowing you to compose your content faster, with confidence. Description. Turbocharge your typing using the world’s only real-time text prediction, spelling, and grammar...
Video Gamesdigitalspy.com

Xbox cloud streaming finally comes to Apple devices and PC

Xbox may have released both the Series X and Series S last year, but traditional consoles are only part of Microsoft's plan nowadays. The tech giant previously trialed Xbox Cloud Gaming on Android devices, and last week they finally brought it to Apple devices (iOS and Mac) and PC, meaning you can play dozens of big-name games on your phone or laptop as if you were streaming a film on Netflix.
Computerslinuxfoundation.org

Which Distro(s) Will Work With The Sound Blaster X-Fi HD External USB Sound Card?

Like the title says, I have the Sound Blaster X-Fi HD external USB sound card. I'm having a heck of a time getting it to work in Linux Mint. Would Ubuntu Studio be better? Who knows? I really need a dedicated Linux computer, but am on limited expenses and this is the sound card I have to use. I really need audio so that I can hear the YouTube and other Linux video tutorials, as well as the Laravel tutorials I'm trying to learn. I also have a Mac, but would MUCH PREFER to take the tutorials on the machine (Linux) that I'll be using the software on. Thank you all in advance for your help!
TechnologyPC Gamer

The best Australian PC gaming deals this week

A couple of times a week, we trawl through the deepest, darkest corners of the world wide web in order to unearth some of the best PC gaming deals in Australia. This story will largely focus on highlighting PC hardware and peripherals discounts, but if there are any appealing AU-exclusive games bargains, we'll include them too.
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Bloodborne’ Tops List of PC Streamed Games on PS Now Service

While this bit of news probably isn’t going to lead to Sony finally giving Bloodborne fans what they want (at least, not for now), it does show that fans are still very much interested in From Software’s PS4 title, even on PC. According to PlayStation Blog, Bloodborne is the most-played...
TechRadar

Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV review

Samsung’s first foray into Mini LED is a resounding success, with this Neo QLED TV delivering blacks that give OLED a run for its money, and highlights that are free from blooming. A stylish design and comprehensive feature-set make for an impressive 4K TV that’s sure to please.
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.14 Picks Up Support For New Sound Hardware, Including Alder Lake M

Linux 5.14 is ready to begin supporting some new sound hardware while some recently proposed USB audio latency improvements were rejected for now. The sound subsystem updates were sent in on Friday. As written about last month there has been work on lowering the latency for the USB audio driver. While sent in as part of Friday's merge request, Linus Torvalds ended up rejecting that change. After pulling the changes he was getting a hang on one of his systems. There is already a possible fix pending so we'll see if the USB latency audio reduction work is re-sent in next week for Linux 5.14 or held off until 5.15.
ComputersCNET

Windows 11: Beta download, new features, device compatibility, price and more explained

It's official: Windows 11 is coming soon. At a virtual event on June 24, Microsoft unveiled "the next generation of Windows," with some big changes to the long-standing operating system, including its first name change in six years. The announcement comes shortly after Microsoft rolled out the latest version of Windows 10, the Windows 10 May 2021 update (also known as version 21H1).
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Don't upgrade your Apple HomePod with the new beta software

If you have an Apple HomePod or HomePod mini, you might want to avoid updating it with the latest beta software. According to 9to5Mac, the new software is causing a host of problems for users, with some finding that their wireless speaker overheats and powers off, while others are reporting issues with Siri being unable to pause music using voice commands.
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.14 Bringing SD Cache Ctrl Support, Other SD Card Support Improvements

The MMC/MEMSTICK updates for Linux 5.14 bring more work on bettering the kernel's Secure Digital card support. Sent in earlier this week was the MMC/MEMSTICK updates for Linux 5.14 and from those various changes catching our eye were a number of Secure Digital (SD) related improvements and supporting more functionality on that front. It was only last year that SD Express support got ironed out and some other SD features have lagged behind in the past while now the mainline kernel is working in the direction of catching up.