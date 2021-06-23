Arrow Star Stephen Amell Was Reportedly Kicked Off A Flight After Allegedly Screaming At His Wife

Stephen Amell just teased his fans that Heels is basically complete. The Arrow star also provided a reason for why showrunner Michael O’Malley hasn’t shown him the finished product yet. On Instagram, the actor posted a short video of himself outside of the area where the show is filming. Amell acknowledged that things were a bit weird in the limbo stage. But, he’s thrilled for the world to see more of his character Jack Spade and his southern charm. It wasn’t much of a break for the Arrow alum after his long-running gig on The CW decided to drop the curtain. Still, all the fans are curious to see what he can do with this material. The Oliver Queen actor has made no secret of his love for professional wrestling. (In fact, he appeared on different promotions and gotten into the ring to mix it up as well.) It’s just another step on the journey for Amell.