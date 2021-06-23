Arrow Star Stephen Amell Was Reportedly Kicked Off A Flight After Allegedly Screaming At His Wife
Multiple reports are emerging this morning that Stephen Amell, best known for his eight season run as the lead on Arrow, was allegedly kicked off a plane yesterday after a supposed verbal confrontation with his wife. The couple was flying from Austin to Los Angeles, but he allegedly was removed prior to takeoff by flight attendants and an air marshall. His wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, and their other traveling companions allegedly continued on the flight without him while he stayed back in Texas.www.cinemablend.com