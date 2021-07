Netflix and CD Projekt Red have officially announced the schedule for WitcherCon, the upcoming virtual fan event set to take place on July 9th. The two companies previously teased big reveals for the event, and while it is known that no new Witcher video games will be announced, just about everything else is seemingly on the docket. And there are plenty of other Witcher projects in the works that the two could be set to share just about anything from.