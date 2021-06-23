Cancel
U.S. economy recovering strongly, inflation not the issue -White House’s Deese

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy is recovering “very strongly,” in the short term following the COVID-19 outbreak, White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Wednesday, adding that near-term inflation pressure was not a major issue. “To the degree that people are focused on inflationary pressures in...

wdez.com
State
Washington State
