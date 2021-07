Given the societal challenges over the last 18 months as the nation at large has sought to cope with the ongoing ramifications of the CV-19 pandemic, mental health and wellbeing is now rightly rising up the political agenda. For the construction sector, this challenge has been, and continues to be, particularly acute. It is a widely reported, but no less devasting statistic, that the rate of suicidal ideation in the sector is three times higher than the national average. We need to take effective action to change this.