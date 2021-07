Planned Parenthood is criticizing some of the Republican lawmakers who are headed back to the Capitol for a special session this afternoon. The goal of the session is to extend the FRA tax, which allows Missouri to receive billions in federal funding for Medicaid. But lawmakers will be considering legislation that bans the use of Medicaid funding for abortion drugs, devices and facilities. Some lawmakers are labeling contraceptive devices, such as IUDs and the morning-after pill, as abortion-inducing drugs. During a call with Planned Parenthood, Dr. Elizabeth Allemann, a physician in Columbia, says that’s just untrue.