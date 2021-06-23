Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Can D’Angelo Ross surprise in his third year in New England?

With the offseason workout program and mandatory minicamp in the books, the New England Patriots are already fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 90 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.