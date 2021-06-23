Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Can D’Angelo Ross surprise in his third year in New England?

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the offseason workout program and mandatory minicamp in the books, the New England Patriots are already fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 90 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.

www.patspulpit.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#The New England Patriots#American Football#Fullerton Junior College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Patriots Sign WR Devin Ross

Wide receiver Devin Ross participated in minicamp with the Patriots on a tryout basis last week. He must have impressed, because he's now signing with the team.
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Brandon King is aiming for a comeback after missing back-to-back seasons

With the offseason workout program and mandatory minicamp in the books, the New England Patriots are already fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 90 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: 3 biggest issues to address post-minicamp

The New England Patriots have three issues that need to be addressed before summer camp after completing their mandatory mini-camp. The team has had a chance now to some extent to view their roster with all or at least most of their players on hand in the recently completed minicamp. Now comes summer vacation for the payers for about 5 plus weeks until camp begins on July 29 in Foxborough.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: Belichick has to address top receiver need

New England Patriots football chief Bill Belichick will be taking a huge risk if he doesn’t improve the team’s wide receiver position. After an offseason of aggressive and seemingly very fruitful acquisitions, the Patriots personnel operation has fallen short in one critical area of the team’s offense. They have failed...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots make addition to coaching staff

The New England Patriots reportedly are making an addition to their coaching staff. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported Friday that Bill Belichick and the Patriots are expected to hire Ross Douglas as a quality control coach. Douglas confirmed the news later on in the day with a tweet. Douglas...
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Devin Ross is in a difficult spot despite a solid minicamp

With the offseason workout program and mandatory minicamp in the books, the New England Patriots are already fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 90 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has his high school number retired

With the NFL on its summer break between offseason workouts and training camp, New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux returned to his hometown to hold his annual football camp and see a special honor bestowed upon him: Godchaux had his number retired by his alma mater, Plaquemine High School.
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Jakob Johnson might face some competition for the fullback spot this summer

With the offseason workout program and mandatory minicamp in the books, the New England Patriots are already fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 90 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's ranking of top NFL rosters keeps Patriots near bottom of pack

With a barrage of free agency signings, NFL draft picks and returning opt-out players — the New England Patriots are far more talented than they were in 2020. Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Judon, Jalen Mills, Henry Anderson are just some of the new free agents. Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Trent Brown are returning after stints away from the team, while Dont’a Hightower and Brandon Bolden will be back following the year they opted out of.
NFLnbcboston.com

Top 50 Patriots Under Bill Belichick: No. 41-50

Curran: Top 50 Patriots Under Belichick, 41-50 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We are all the way into the 40s and not one between-the-tackles, bell cow running back has yet appeared?. NBC Sports. Let’s fix that right now with LeGarrette Blount at 41. Tom E. Curran's Top 50 Patriots...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots winners’ discount continues another year

Winners sign free agents for a discount, losers have to pay a substantial tax. The New England Patriots organization has been able to sign free agents at a lower cost than losing teams over the years because of the reputation they have earned as a superior working environment. The allure...
NFLPats Pulpit

2021 Patriots positional preview: Offensive line

The potential for this iteration of the New England Patriots offensive line is limitless. The group that heads into training camp consists of multiple long-time team leaders, multiple returning starters, multiple breakout sophomore players, and numerous high-ceiling players that we have yet to see on an NFL football field. It...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: 3 monster playmakers New England could trade for midseason

The New England Patriots finished 7-9 last season, but a rebuild was never really a possibility considering how much cap space they were projected to have. As virtually every analyst in the industry predicted, the Patriots overhauled their middling roster and fans can now say with confidence that it’s a supremely talented bunch.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: Is Matt Patricia in line to be next Ernie Adams?

During his stint as coach of the Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia, unfortunately, fell into the overpopulated category of former Bill Belichick assistants who were unable to replicate the success they found as members of the New England Patriots. But just when it looked like his NFL coaching prospects were slim,...