Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Jill Duggar’s Ups and Downs With Her Family: ‘Counting On’ Exit, ‘Distancing’ and More

By Meredith Nardino
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6r79_0acyMVbg00
Jill Duggar. Courtesy Jill Duggar/Instagram

No family is perfect — even famous ones. Since 19 Kids and Counting skyrocketed Jill Duggar into the spotlight, she’s experienced plenty of ups and downs with her parents and siblings.

Fans first met the Duggars in 2008 when their TLC reality series, originally titled 17 Kids and Counting, premiered. The show highlighted the devout Baptist family’s day-to-day lives, from homeschooling to courtships. However, the network suspended the series in May 2015 after it was revealed that Jill’s brother Josh Duggar had molested multiple girls as a teenager.

One month later, Jill and her sister Jessa came forward as two of Josh’s victims. The siblings shared their story during an in-depth interview with Megyn Kelly. “This is something that we chose to do. Nobody asked us to do this,” Jill asserted at the time, adding that she had “forgiven” her brother for his past behavior.

Jill also praised her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, for how they handled the situation behind closed doors. “Being a mother now, I look back and I realize my parents did such an amazing job for me,” she said in the sit-down. “As a mom, I hope I can set up the same safeguards with my family that they did.”

The Arkansas native welcomed two sons — Israel, born in 2015, and Samuel, born in 2017 — with her husband, Derick Dillard. Although 19 Kids and Counting was officially canceled by TLC in July 2015, Jill, Derick and other members of the Duggar brood returned for a spinoff titled Counting On later that year. After six seasons, the couple exited the series in 2017.

“We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed,” Jill explained in a YouTube Q&A three years later, noting that she and Derick “don’t regret” the choice they made to leave. “We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside … to pursue our own goals and everything.”

Though the pair believed they did what was best for them and their kids, not everyone was pleased with the decision. “There’s been some distancing there,” Jill said of her family’s strained relationship. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

Four months later, Jill told Us Weekly exclusively that there was still “drama” between her and some relatives, adding that she and Derick were “learning to develop boundaries” in therapy.

“We were ready to leave and felt strongly about leaving. … There are definitely some issues there,” she told Us in February 2021. “We definitely feel like we’re in a healthy place now for our family and have control over our lives. … Certain people are more supportive than others. I think it ebbs and flows with a family of that size. Every family has drama and so when you’ve got that many more people giving opinions or whatever, it can get crazy.”

As fans continue to speculate about Jill’s tension with the other TLC stars, Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, told Us she hoped to see some improvement there soon.

They’re working through some things,” the pastor said in April 2021 of his sister-in-law and Dillard. “We’re giving them their time to do that … but we’ve got a great relationship [with them].”

Scroll down to learn more about Jill’s ups and downs with her family:

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
Person
Jill Duggar
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Jeremy Vuolo
Person
Jinger Duggar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duggar Family#Distancing#Counting On#Downs With#Duggars#Tlc#Jill Derick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Duggar Fans Have A New Favorite Couple: Who Wins The Title?

Counting On fans often have a difficult time choosing a favorite Duggar couple. There are many to choose from, and fans love them all, which makes this tricky. In the past, John and Abbie Duggar have been fans’ favorite, but this changes often. Fans point out their favorites depending on what the couples are up to and what they decide to share on social media. Over the years, plenty of the Duggar couples have unofficially held the title. And some fans claim that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are their favorites too.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

A Denim Jacket And Roll Call Has Fans Sure Jana Duggar’s Engaged

Jana Duggar’s engaged to Stephen Wissmann according to TLC fans and they seem pretty sure of it. Actually, the hints seem rather flimsy but added up, they might prove the rumor true. Sometimes, fans get it wrong, but on occasion, their sleuthing turns out spot-on. Plenty of engagement rumors about the eldest daughter of Jim Bob came in the past, but this time, photos and more might indicate something is up with her.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Pregnant Jessa Duggar Explains Why She Will Deliver 4th Baby in Hospital for 1st Time

Round four. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) has a different birth plan in mind ahead of her fourth baby’s arrival. ], and I talked this over a lot, and we decided we are going to do a hospital birth this time,” the Counting On star, 28, said in a Friday, June 11, YouTube vlog. “So, that’ll be different. … I’ve had three great home births, good experiences. No complications with the birth itself, but I have had postpartum hemorrhage two times with my first and my third.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Anna Duggar Snubs Husband Josh On Father’s Day 2021

Counting On fans looked to Anna Duggar’s social media on Father’s Day 2020 to see if she’d pay tribute to Josh. It, however, looks as if Anna is opting to publicly snub her husband during this holiday. Now, she TLC personality didn’t outright blast her husband and the father of her children. But, she didn’t wish him a Happy Father’s Day of 2021 either.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Is Jessa Duggar Finally Going To Reveal Baby No. 4’s Gender?

Ben Seewald and Jessa Duggar are quickly approaching their fourth baby’s due date. The couple shares Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2. As the due date gets closer, fans have lots of questions about Jessa’s pregnancy and upcoming birth. So, the Counting On star made a whole YouTube video talking about this special moment in her life.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jill Dillard Bonds With Mother-In-Law Amid Duggar Family Drama

The Duggar family has been making headlines quite a bit lately, and it’s not for a good reason. Josh Duggar was arrested for the possession of child sexual abuse material and is awaiting trial in November. Now, TLC has canceled the family’s show, Counting On. To escape from all of the noise, Jill Dillard is soaking up some time with her mother-in-law, Cathy Dillard.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

John David Duggar’s Wife Abbie Crosses Jim Bob In A BIG Way…Again

John David Duggar’s wife Abbie crosses her father-in-law Jim Bob once again as she makes it clear she won’t be boxed into his ideal gender role. According to The Sun, Abbie is officially the first woman within the Duggar family tree to obtain a pilot license. The outlet goes on to report Abbie Duggar obtained her student pilot certificate on August 20, 2020.
CelebritiesPopculture

Amy Duggar Seemingly Shades Her 'Counting On' Cousins on Instagram

Amy Duggar may just be throwing some shade to her cousins. Amy, who is the daughter of Deanna Duggar (Jim Bob Duggar's sister), shared a post on Instagram that has raised some eyebrows. The post featured a quote that addressed women who may adhere to more conservative values and, more specifically, "extreme forms of modesty."