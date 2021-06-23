Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright Gives Tour of Son Cruz’s Nursery: ‘I’m Obsessed’

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHjhK_0acyMR4m00
Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram

Such a sweet space! Brittany Cartwright showed every angle of her 3-month-old son Cruz’s nursery on Tuesday, June 22.

“Let’s take a tour of Cruz’s room!” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I had so much fun decorating his nursery and of course the impeccable organization is by @homeonpoint. I’m obsessed. So excited for all of the memories to be made in this room.”

The former reality star gave glimpses of her and Jax Taylor’s baby boy’s changing table, bathroom, crib and more in the social media upload.

The Kentucky native gave birth to the little one in March. “Dad mode just kicks in,” her husband, 41, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god.”

Taylor went on to call Cartwright his “rock,” gushing, “I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process. It has not been an easy pregnancy for her, but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh [sic] of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again.”

Two months later, the new dad exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how “petrified” he was to hold his son for the first time.

“I didn’t want to break him,” the Michigan native explained in May. “I was so scared. I thought I was going to drop him. It was a big deal. I put pillows all around me. … I was like, ‘OK, don’t talk to me. I don’t want to talk. Don’t come near me. Don’t breathe on me.’ After a couple of days went by, I loosened up a bit.”

While the former SUR bartender now feels “really good” at holding Cruz, Cartwright chimed in, “He still hasn’t walked up the stairs with him yet.”

Keep scrolling to see Cruz’s cute room, from his mobile to his wallpaper:

Community Policy
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jax Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursery#Vanderpump Rules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsETOnline.com

'Duck Dynasty' Star Bella Robertson Marries Jacob Mayo

Congrats to Bella Robertson and Jacob Mayo! The couple tied the knot on Saturday, they revealed on social media. The news comes just about a year after they started dating, and seven months after getting engaged last November. Bella, the youngest daughter of Duck Dynasty's Willie and Korie Robertson, showed...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Anstead sizzles in a pink swimsuit for celebratory reason

Christina Anstead was in full summer swing when she rocked a blush pink swimsuit for an oceanside celebration. The Christina on the Coast star looked like a Californian beach babe in an Instagram post which got her fans talking. In the image, the mum-of-three wore a pair of denim hot...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

AWW! See Adorable Pictures Of Jax Taylor & Brittany’s Son, Cruz

Jax and Brittany welcomed their son Cruz back in April and they share plenty of photos and clips of him. They come on the account the Bravo couple made for their child on Instagram. Additionally, fans who follow the Vanderpump Rules alums also see more on their own pages. Of course, Father’s Day brought more clips and photos. However, hot on the heels of that, came another two, this time with Brittany. This child, fans agree, simply becomes more and more adorable as each day goes by.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Just Made A Big Admission About Former Cast Members Stassi Schroeder And Brittany Cartwright

Like many shows last year, Vanderpump Rules was left in production limbo due to the quarantine restrictions. But several of the most notorious castmates, like Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, as well as a few newbies, became embroiled during the same time in various race scandals that saw them eventually fired by Bravo. Only a few months later, Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright up and quit – claiming they wanted to focus on their newborn son and other “projects.” Now the show is finally set for its Season 9 return and Lala Kent has an admission about those former cast members.
Weight LossPosted by
Us Weekly

Raven-Symone Says Wife Miranda Inspired Her to Lose Weight: I Want to Be ‘There for Her’

Healthy wife, happy life! Raven-Symoné opened up about her new, healthy lifestyle — explaining that it was very much inspired by her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. “This was because we want to have a life together,” the Raven’s Home star, 35, told E! News on Thursday, July 1. “She doesn’t want to take me to an early grave and I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible.”
Petsrealitytea.com

Lisa Vanderpump Slams Lisa Rinna For Saying She Wants A Cut Of From Vanderpump Dogs Show

Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna starred together on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. They started out as friends, but ended as adversaries, though it’s safe to say LVP didn’t retain many friendships from RHOBH. Vanderpump’s last season revolved around a dog adopted from her rescue facility by Dorit Kemsley that ultimately didn’t fit in her new home.