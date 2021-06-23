Cancel
Stephen Amell Speaks Out After He’s Asked to Leave Flight Following Fight With Wife Cassandra Jean Amell

By Sarah Hearon
US Magazine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis side of the story. Stephen Amell spoke out amid reports that he was “forcibly removed” from a plane following an alleged drunk altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell. After several outlets reported that the 40-year-old actor was escorted off a plane from Austin to Los Angeles on Monday,...

www.usmagazine.com
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Arrow Star Stephen Amell Was Reportedly Kicked Off A Flight After Allegedly Screaming At His Wife

Multiple reports are emerging this morning that Stephen Amell, best known for his eight season run as the lead on Arrow, was allegedly kicked off a plane yesterday after a supposed verbal confrontation with his wife. The couple was flying from Austin to Los Angeles, but he allegedly was removed prior to takeoff by flight attendants and an air marshall. His wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, and their other traveling companions allegedly continued on the flight without him while he stayed back in Texas.
Los Angeles, CAbleedingcool.com

Heels Star Stephen Amell Responds to Airline Incident Allegations

Apparently, the one thing that Heels & Arrow star Stephen Amell and the tabloid press can agree upon is that something happened on Monday that required Amell to leave a flight he was on with his wife Cassandra Jean and head home to Los Angeles on a separate flight. From there, things begin to differ greatly. According to reports this morning, Amell was "forcibly removed" from a Delta flight on Monday after "allegedly screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers." Sources to the reporting allege that Amell "appeared intoxicated" and refused a flight attendant's request to lower his voice- eventually requiring "an air marshal and 3 other attendants had to give him the heave-ho" from the flight he and Jean were taking back from the ATX TV Festival.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Stephen Amell Releases Statement Following Flight Incident

Stephen Amell has released a statement following his removal from a flight in Texas after getting into an alleged altercation with his wife. TMZ reported that Stephen Amell had been forcibly removed from the flight after “screaming at his wife” in a plane full of passengers. Sources have said that...
Relationshipsfame10.com

Stephen Amell Confirms He Was Removed From Flight After Public Argument With Wife

Stephen Amell has spoken out following the news that he was removed from a flight following a public fight with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell. The reports stated that Amell was removed from a flight before departure on Monday after getting into an altercation with his wife. The Arrow star took to social media on Wednesday morning to set the record straight and give his side of the story.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Why Stephen Amell Was Recently Removed from a Flight

This is definitely one of those times when people don’t know who to believe since the media says one thing, that was possibly stated by the airline that escorted Stephen Amell from a flight, while Amell says another thing that contradicts most reports that have been made about it. Who in the world do people believe? There’s no easy answer to that question other than to say that the reason why it’s even worth asking is that Stephen Amell and his wife Cassandra were apparently having a heated argument on a flight from Texas to California, and as a result of getting a little too loud, Stephen was asked to leave the flight. Cassandra wasn’t asked to leave the flight, and made her way to California, while Stephen took another flight 2 hours later and joined her. The former Arrow actor admitted that things got a little heated, but maintains that he wasn’t a problem and that he did lower his voice when asked to do so, but was still escorted off the plane 10 minutes later. That’s kind of funny though since for starters, a lot of celebrities tend to get away with a lot of stuff, but obviously not all the time.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Code 8: Part II Will Return Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell to Netflix

The recently announced sequel to sci-fi action outing Code 8, titled Code 8: Part II, will debut on Netflix just like its predecessor. The sequel was announced earlier this year and will see real-life brothers Robbie and Stephen Amell reprise their roles from the first movie, as well as putting Jeff Chan back in the director's chair.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Stephen Amell Breaks Silence After Reportedly Getting Kicked Off Plane Over Fight With Wife

‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell is setting the record straight after a report claimed he got kicked off a flight for yelling at his wife. Stephen Amell and his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, “got into an argument” while “on a Delta flight from Austin to LA” on June 21, the Arrow star confirmed on Twitter on June 23. His big reveal came after a report by Page Six claimed the fight got so bad that he was “forcibly removed” from the plane. Stephen is now saying that part never happened.
NFLPopculture

Stephen Amell Drops Major 'Heels' Update

Stephen Amell just dropped a big update on his new pro wrestling show. On Wednesday, Amell went to Instagram to announce he has wrapped his ADR (voice recording) work of the first season of Heels. He also showed off his southern accent, which will be on display on Heels as he plays the main character, Jack Spade.
Combat SportsComicBook

Stephen Amell Teases Completion Of Heels, Reveals Why Showrunner Hasn't Shown Him Finished Episodes

Stephen Amell just teased his fans that Heels is basically complete. The Arrow star also provided a reason for why showrunner Michael O’Malley hasn’t shown him the finished product yet. On Instagram, the actor posted a short video of himself outside of the area where the show is filming. Amell acknowledged that things were a bit weird in the limbo stage. But, he’s thrilled for the world to see more of his character Jack Spade and his southern charm. It wasn’t much of a break for the Arrow alum after his long-running gig on The CW decided to drop the curtain. Still, all the fans are curious to see what he can do with this material. The Oliver Queen actor has made no secret of his love for professional wrestling. (In fact, he appeared on different promotions and gotten into the ring to mix it up as well.) It’s just another step on the journey for Amell.
CelebritiesPopculture

