A single-vehicle rollover accident killed one person and injured another on Baggett Marysville Road (Oroville, CA)

On early Monday morning, a person was killed and another received injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Baggett Marysville Road.

As per the Oroville Police Department, the incident took place on Baggett Marysville Road near Georgia Pacific Way at around 2:39 a.m. Reports showed that a 1985 Ford F150 crashed and came to a stop on its side between a fence and a tree in the area.

A 15-year-old passenger of the Ford managed to call 911 from inside the vehicle. Responders immediately responded to the scene and took the victim to a hospital for treatment. Officials confirmed the death of a 17-year-old male as a result of the crash. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

An investigation is continuing.

June 23, 2021