A single-vehicle rollover accident killed one person and injured another on Baggett Marysville Road (Oroville, CA)
On early Monday morning, a person was killed and another received injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Baggett Marysville Road.
As per the Oroville Police Department, the incident took place on Baggett Marysville Road near Georgia Pacific Way at around 2:39 a.m. Reports showed that a 1985 Ford F150 crashed and came to a stop on its side between a fence and a tree in the area.
A 15-year-old passenger of the Ford managed to call 911 from inside the vehicle. Responders immediately responded to the scene and took the victim to a hospital for treatment. Officials confirmed the death of a 17-year-old male as a result of the crash. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.
An investigation is continuing.
June 23, 2021
Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the California region.