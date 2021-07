It is not just a safe environment where the little ones are cared for while their parents are at work. The nursery school from 0 to 3 years old is a living and influential entity and works with methodologies for learning concepts and has transversal educational projects that soak up absolutely everything and that, in addition, involve the various agents that make up society. Educators, students, families and public and private organizations work together to improve the development of children and plant seeds of change in neighborhoods and municipalities in Spain.