The 10 Best (and 10 Worst) States for Retirees

The expectations of what retirement means have changed over the decades. Over a fifth (22.9 percent) of Americans are now over the age of 60, and as life expectancy continues to rise alongside improvements in healthcare and medicine, more and more of us are living the good life post our working lives for longer. If you’re approaching the age of retirement (or you’re lucky enough to have a bank account that’s bringing that age down), chances are you’ve thought about moving, maybe to the best city for your generation. Whether you’re looking to be closer to family, closer to the sun, or simply want to spend all your time on that one particular favorite hobby (fishing, ice sculpting, pickleball?) there might be a state or city that caters to your needs better than your current location.