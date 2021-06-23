Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and Brothers Osborne on Country’s More Inclusive Future
A few weeks ago, T.J. Osborne — half of the powerhouse country duo Brothers Osborne — received a particularly memorable text message. Earlier this year, T.J. came out publicly as gay in a landmark moment for a genre with few out superstars, and his fellow artist Jamey Johnson was the latest of countless peers who reached out with a message of support. "It's better to be hated for who you are," texted Johnson, "than loved for what you're not."