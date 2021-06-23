Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and Brothers Osborne on Country’s More Inclusive Future

T.J. Osborne had a slight revelation while speaking to Time Magazine this past February. “I told [writer Sam Lansky], ‘Being gay is a very small part of who I am. There are a lot of other things that I think identify me.” A lot of us say that when we’re coming out, whether out of internalized homophobia or some vague sense of obligation to straight people. Most of us, in the space of months or years or decades, come to reevaluate that position. For T.J., the shift came instantly, in the middle of his coming out interview. “He said, ‘Well, what if it’s not? What if it’s the biggest part of who you are?’ Even though it was such a simple question, it kind of shattered me. I would soon realize, very rapidly after coming out, that it is a huge part of who I am.”