The race against climate change is underway with heat waves enveloping the Pacific Northwest and East Coast. Steve Bennett, the chairman of the American Meteorological Society's committee on financial weather and climate risk, joined Cheddar to talk about how extreme weather conditions can have a devastating impact on things outside of human health and the environment, including supply chains. "The American Meteorological Society published a study indicating that around a half a trillion dollars of the U.S. economy is linked to changes in the weather," Bennett noted.