While many of us struggle to lose weight, dropping those extra pounds really comes down to one thing: burning more calories than you take in. Getting more physical exercise is one of the best ways to get moving on your weight loss journey. And if you’re one of the many of us who’s counting your steps each day in hopes of inspiring yourself to be more active, you’re in luck. Experts say that walking is the perfect activity to take up if you’re not into strenuous workouts, and it benefits both your physical and mental health. But how much walking do you really need to do in order to lose weight?