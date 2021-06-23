The Nintendo 64 Is 25 Years Old Today
Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, The Legend of Zelda, GoldenEye and more; today, June 23, 2021, marks 25 years of glorious memories on the Nintendo 64. Picture the scene: it’s Saturday morning. You’ve got your bowl of cereal, a carton of juice and a comfy seat right in front of the TV. You take out your favourite N64 cartridge, give it a blow to clear the dust, whack it in the console and immerse yourself in the plains of Hyrule, waters of Dire Dire Docks or skies of Pilotwings.www.unilad.co.uk