The Nintendo 64 Is 25 Years Old Today

By Cameron Frew
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, The Legend of Zelda, GoldenEye and more; today, June 23, 2021, marks 25 years of glorious memories on the Nintendo 64. Picture the scene: it’s Saturday morning. You’ve got your bowl of cereal, a carton of juice and a comfy seat right in front of the TV. You take out your favourite N64 cartridge, give it a blow to clear the dust, whack it in the console and immerse yourself in the plains of Hyrule, waters of Dire Dire Docks or skies of Pilotwings.

