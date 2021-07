There’s a reason the slow living, simple life movement has taken Instagram and Pinterest by storm. Most people are looking to find a way to slow down and simplify their days. Once you realize that your life is just an amalgamation of days, you begin to realize that how you’re feeling and approaching living right now is shaping your life. No, you’re not just going to live this stressful, busy, crazy existence for one year and then have all your goals accomplished and then be able to chill out. That’s not how life works. If you want to be calm in five years, you’ve got to start practicing being calm now. It’s a skill, just like anything else. And milestones like paying off your debt or getting that dream promotion aren’t going to suddenly make you good at it.