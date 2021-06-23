Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

India Walton on WBEN: "I am here for everyone"

By Susan Rose
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - It's been a whirlwind for likely Democrat Buffalo Mayoral Primary winner India Walton. "There are about 47 missed calls and text messages that I haven't returned yet," said the political newcomer on WBEN. National media has also been reaching out. Walton appeared on CNN Wednesday morning. News of the stunning upset is appearing in the New York Times, NBC, Politico, USA Today and Mother Jones, to name a few." This is an exciting time. We're bringing our small city into the national spotlight," she said.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Elections
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Walton, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
Person
Mother Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Absentee Ballots#Wben#Democrat#Cnn#The New York Times#Nbc#Politico Usa Today#Mayorbyronbrown#Indiawalton#Newsradio#Newsradio930
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Buffalo, NYWGRZ TV

Poloncarz said he will support India Walton for City of Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following his State of the County address, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz expressed his support for Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton. Poloncarz was critical of Mayor Byron Brown for how he ran his campaign. He said Brown assumed he had already won. "I congratulated her on what...
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

Absentee ballots confirm India Walton’s Democratic primary win

India Walton has retained her lead in the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor following the counting of absentee ballots. The Buffalo News reports that the Erie County Board of Elections counted absentee ballots Wednesday, and it solidifies Walton's win. Incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown received nearly twice as many absentee...
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

India Walton on her history-making campaign

Four-term Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown appeared to be a lock for reelection, but he made the crucial strategic error of ignoring a viable primary challenger before it was too late. That created a big opening for socialist India Walton to team up with the Working Families Party and pull off what is arguably the biggest mayoral upset in Western New York history.
Buffalo, NYCitizen Online

India Walton: Elected officials, 'you are being put on notice'

Even as she basked in her surprising primary win, India B. Walton put elected officeholders in City Hall – and beyond – on notice with her promise to "support the next generation of progressive candidates that are going to come into leadership." “The exciting thing to me is that we...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

India Walton's win could inspire more outsiders to challenge incumbents

India Walton didn't start a revolution Tuesday night. But she did give democratic competition a jolt. That appeared to be the conclusion among political pros Thursday, two days after Walton stunned the nation with her upset Democratic primary win over four-term Mayor Byron W. Brown. India Walton, poised to become...
Buffalo, NYMinneapolis Star Tribune

India Walton defeats Buffalo mayor in Democratic primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. — India Walton, a socialist community activist, has defeated the four-term mayor of Buffalo in a Democratic primary, putting her on track to become the first woman to lead New York's second-largest city. The 38-year-old nurse and union leader captured a major political prize for the party's left...
thefocus.news

Who is India Walton? Age and career of Buffalo mayor candidate explored

India Walton is seen to be in lead against the current mayor of Buffalo, Byron Brown amid yesterday’s mayoral primary election. As the results were announced last night, 22 June, some are now curious to know more about India Walton’s age and her career so far. Who is India Walton?
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

India Walton: 'The status quo is not enough and people just want change'

India Walton's apparent victory over incumbent Byron W. Brown in Tuesday's primary came as no surprise to the candidate herself. Likely unseating a four-term incumbent, Walton said she believes it happened because Buffalo's economic "renaissance" in recent years hasn't reached everyone. "It's been 16 years, and though we've seen progress...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

6 priorities India Walton outlined in her campaign for Buffalo mayor

Where does India B. Walton stand on the issues as she prepares to become Buffalo's next mayor?. Walton shocked four-term incumbent Byron W. Brown in Tuesday's Democratic primary for mayor in what may rank as the most historic upset in the city's political history. During the campaign, she called for:
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

How practical socialism helped India Walton win

An article in City & State New York featured Henry Louis Taylor discussing how practical socialism helped India Walton defeat incumbent Byron Brown in this week’s Democratic City of Buffalo mayoral primary, all but assuring Walton will become the city’s next mayor. Taylor said many city residents have not shared in the wealth generated by rising rents and big-ticket public investments in the private sector. “It wasn’t a mixed pattern of development … and it was a development that gave the market full rein to run,” Taylor said. “(The election) was a rejection of the neoliberal city that Byron Brown sought to build.”
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Mayor Byron Brown weighing write-in campaign against India Walton

Byron W. Brown, stung by Tuesday's shocker loss to challenger India B. Walton in the Democratic primary for mayor, is weighing a last-ditch effort to salvage a fifth term through a write-in campaign in the November general election. Several sources, including Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner, say Brown...
Buffalo, NYWellsville Daily Reporter

India Walton, a socialist, poised to become Buffalo's first female mayor

India Walton scored an apparent victory Tuesday over four-term incumbent Byron Brown in a Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor, making her poised to become the first female and first socialist to lead New York's second-largest city. Walton, a nurse and community organizer who directed a Buffalo land trust, led Brown...