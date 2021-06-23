India Walton on WBEN: "I am here for everyone"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - It's been a whirlwind for likely Democrat Buffalo Mayoral Primary winner India Walton. "There are about 47 missed calls and text messages that I haven't returned yet," said the political newcomer on WBEN. National media has also been reaching out. Walton appeared on CNN Wednesday morning. News of the stunning upset is appearing in the New York Times, NBC, Politico, USA Today and Mother Jones, to name a few." This is an exciting time. We're bringing our small city into the national spotlight," she said.