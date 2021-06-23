Cancel
Monroe County, MI

Two Monroe County high school youth earn Monroe/Lenawee County AFL-CIO Central Labor Council scholarships

Daily Telegram
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Monroe County high school students were named recipients of annually awarded scholarship funds from the Monroe/Lenawee County AFL-CIO Central Labor Council. Caroline Groll, a 2020-21 graduate of Bedford High School and Emma Spradling, a 2020-21 graduate of Whiteford High School are this year’s two scholarship awardees, each receiving $1,000 in funds as presented in a virtual meeting May 10, a news release said.

#Scholarships#Volunteers#Afl Cio#Bedford High School#Whiteford High School#The University Of Toledo#Vibe Dance Company
