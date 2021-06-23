Two Monroe County high school youth earn Monroe/Lenawee County AFL-CIO Central Labor Council scholarships
Two Monroe County high school students were named recipients of annually awarded scholarship funds from the Monroe/Lenawee County AFL-CIO Central Labor Council. Caroline Groll, a 2020-21 graduate of Bedford High School and Emma Spradling, a 2020-21 graduate of Whiteford High School are this year’s two scholarship awardees, each receiving $1,000 in funds as presented in a virtual meeting May 10, a news release said.www.lenconnect.com