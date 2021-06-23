Remains of Madison man killed during World War II ID'd, will be buried in New Haven

MADISON — The remains of a Madison man who died fighting in World War II were recently identified, more than seven decades after his death. Army Sgt. John E. Hurlburt, 26, was a member of the 105th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Division, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He was killed July 7, 1944 during a Japanese attack on the island of Saipan, and his body was not known to have been recovered, according to the agency.