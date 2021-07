Last Updated: June 29, 2021. Number of births decreased in both first and second six months for nearly all race and Hispanic-origin groups. TUESDAY, June 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- From 2019 to 2020, there was a decrease in the number of births in the United States for each month, with declines seen for nearly all race and Hispanic-origin groups, according to a June Vital Statistics Rapid Release report, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.