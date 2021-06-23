Recipe: Berry Snack Cake

This pretty, simple berry snack cake is a perfect way to use fresh summer produce! It’s also great for after school (or even for breakfast, if you’re in need of a special morning treat). The blueberries and raspberries add bright color and fresh flavor. You can substitute frozen berries for fresh if you like. Just thaw them before using!

Berry Snack Cake

Serves 12

Vegetable oil spray

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces and softened

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup whole milk

3/4 cup blueberries

3/4 cup raspberries

1. Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray the inside bottom and sides of an 8 inch square metal baking pan with vegetable oil spray. Line the bottom of the baking pan with an 8-inch square piece of parchment paper.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or a large bowl if using a handheld mixer), combine softened butter and sugar. Beat on medium-high speed until the mixture is light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add eggs and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until combined, about 30 seconds.

4. Carefully add half of the flour mixture. Mix on low speed until combined, about 30 seconds. With the mixer running, slowly pour in milk and mix until combined, about 30 seconds. Add the remaining flour mixture. Mix on low speed until well combined, about 30 seconds.

5. Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl and stir in any remaining dry flour (the batter will be very thick). Add blueberries and raspberries and gently stir until just combined. Scrape the batter into the parchment-lined baking pan and smooth the top.

6. Bake until the cake is golden brown, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

7. Transfer baking pan to a cooling rack and let the cake cool completely in the pan, about 2 hours. Remove the cake from the baking pan and discard the parchment. Cut the cake into pieces and serve.

Recipe notes

Here are two ways to speed up the butter softening process:

1. Counter method: Cut the butter into 1-inch pieces (to create more surface area). Place the butter on a plate and wait about 30 minutes. Once the butter gives to light pressure (try to push your fingertip into the butter), it’s ready to use.

2. Microwave method: Cut the butter into 1-inch pieces and place on a microwave-safe plate. Heat in the microwave at 50% power for 10 seconds. Check the butter with the fingertip test. Heat for another 5 to 10 seconds if necessary.

