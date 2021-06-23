Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Recipe: Berry Snack Cake

By America’s Test Kitchen
Posted by 
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tu7v8_0acyKTlo00

This pretty, simple berry snack cake is a perfect way to use fresh summer produce! It’s also great for after school (or even for breakfast, if you’re in need of a special morning treat). The blueberries and raspberries add bright color and fresh flavor. You can substitute frozen berries for fresh if you like. Just thaw them before using!

Berry Snack Cake

Serves 12

  • Vegetable oil spray
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces and softened
  • 2/3 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup whole milk
  • 3/4 cup blueberries
  • 3/4 cup raspberries

1. Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray the inside bottom and sides of an 8 inch square metal baking pan with vegetable oil spray. Line the bottom of the baking pan with an 8-inch square piece of parchment paper.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or a large bowl if using a handheld mixer), combine softened butter and sugar. Beat on medium-high speed until the mixture is light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add eggs and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until combined, about 30 seconds.

4. Carefully add half of the flour mixture. Mix on low speed until combined, about 30 seconds. With the mixer running, slowly pour in milk and mix until combined, about 30 seconds. Add the remaining flour mixture. Mix on low speed until well combined, about 30 seconds.

5. Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl and stir in any remaining dry flour (the batter will be very thick). Add blueberries and raspberries and gently stir until just combined. Scrape the batter into the parchment-lined baking pan and smooth the top.

6. Bake until the cake is golden brown, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

7. Transfer baking pan to a cooling rack and let the cake cool completely in the pan, about 2 hours. Remove the cake from the baking pan and discard the parchment. Cut the cake into pieces and serve.

Recipe notes

Here are two ways to speed up the butter softening process:

1. Counter method: Cut the butter into 1-inch pieces (to create more surface area). Place the butter on a plate and wait about 30 minutes. Once the butter gives to light pressure (try to push your fingertip into the butter), it’s ready to use.

2. Microwave method: Cut the butter into 1-inch pieces and place on a microwave-safe plate. Heat in the microwave at 50% power for 10 seconds. Check the butter with the fingertip test. Heat for another 5 to 10 seconds if necessary.

Check out more BOOMER recipes here!

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers. The family of brands — which includes Cook’s Illustrated, Cook’s Country, and America’s Test Kitchen Kids — offers reliable recipes for cooks of all ages and skill levels. See more online at www.americastestkitchen.com/TCA.

(C)2021 America’s Test Kitchen. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Community Policy
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
432
Followers
131
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cake Flour#Berries#Food Drink#Cook S Illustrated#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
PetsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Correcting a cat’s love bites

Dear Cathy: I have two tuxedo cat brothers who I adopted at 3 months old. They are now a year old. Both are adorable, loving, and are basically “good” boys (with the occasional cat antics). However, one of them, Petey, has gradually started to give me love “bites” (no broken skin) on my feet when I get out of bed in the morning and when I’m getting their food ready. This started a few months ago on occasion, but now it is a routine thing. Each time it happens, I tell him “no” and push him away. This doesn’t seem to be working. Any suggestions?
KidsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Puzzles for All Ages – Kids and Adults

Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles for all ages can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Recipestheadvocate.com

Cook This: Tomato cobbler with pimento cheese biscuits is just genius

Tomatoes and cheese are a combo made in comfort heaven. And when that cheese comes in the form of pimento cheese … I don't know, would that be highest heaven?. Elizabeth Karmel came up with the ingenious idea of making a a tomato cobbler and serving it with her "Praise the Lard" biscuits with pimento cheese stirred in.
RecipesFox 59

How to make bread at home

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Baking bread at home is simple, comforting and budget-friendly. It requires little more than flour and water to do, makes your home smell fantastic and tastes incredibly fresh out of the oven. You’ll question how you ever settled for store-bought bread.
Food & Drinksfeastmagazine.com

No-Churn Cherries & Cookies Ice Cream

No ice cream maker? No problem. This creamy no-churn ice cream doesn’t require any special equipment, only a little time. Soft roasted cherries and crunchy cookies are blended with the easy ice cream base for a fun frozen treat. No-Churn Cherries & Cookies Ice Cream. Serves | 10 |. 1...
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Orange-Cardamom Butter Cakes with Rose Water Icing

Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine milk, orange zest, and orange blossom water in a small bowl. Split vanilla bean half in half lengthwise, and scrape vanilla seeds into milk mixture; stir to combine. Add vanilla bean pod to milk mixture; set aside. Generously grease bottom and sides of 8 wells of a 12-cup standard muffin pan with butter. Dust generously with flour. Tilt to cover sides completely, and tap out excess. Set aside.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Simple Coca-Cola Cake Recipe

This Coca-Cola cake is probably the easiest and most delicious quick dessert ever! So simple and so creamy! You will need around 40 minutes to make it and taste it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1 ½ cups granulated sugar. 12 ounces (1...
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Blueberry-Coconut Vegan Cheesecake

Pulse graham crackers and coconut in a food processor until fine crumbs form, about 12 pulses. Add melted butter; pulse to combine, about 6 pulses. Line bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper. Spoon mixture into prepared pan, firmly pressing mixture into bottom and about 1/2 inch up sides of pan. Set aside.
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Southern Potato Salad, Oven Fried Vegetables and Barbecued Hamburgers

5 pounds red potatoes, chopped medium size, boiled and cooled. (salt potatoes really well while they are boiling) relish, use food processor) (just enough to add color) Enough mayonnaise to hold together and some to spare. (I’m a Bama Mayo person, but use what you prefer) Black pepper. A little...
RecipesThe Guardian

Tamal Ray’s recipe for courgette and coconut cake

If the idea of a courgette cake has you raising a sceptical eyebrow, think of it as the summer equivalent of carrot cake. Although the courgettes add little in the way of flavour, they give texture to the crumb and, as they cook, release water that makes for a deliciously moist finish. There’s still butter and sugar in the mix, so while it’s not exactly a low-calorie recipe, it does contribute to your five a day, and is probably the closest I will ever come to writing a “healthy” cake recipe.
Recipeskiowacountypress.net

Cooking at Home - Zucchini Pancakes

Try this veggie side dish with different variations by adding combinations of your favorite veggies - grated carrots, spinach, cauliflower, or broccoli all work. You can serve this dish with applecause or sour cream. Ingredients. 2 cups grated zucchini. 1 tablespoon finely chopped onion. 1 egg, beaten. 1 1/2 tablespoons...
Recipesmyketokitchen.com

Keto Tuna Cakes – Quick and Easy Recipe

These super-simple Keto Tuna Cakes are a great quick and easy meal to throw together. They are crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. If your mixture is wet and sloppy, your tuna hasn’t been drained enough – just add an extra tablespoon of almond flour to help it stick together.
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Yogurt Cake with Pineapple Syrup Recipe

Savor a healthier dessert in this 3-ingredient yogurt cake. This tart frozen treat is drizzled with pineapple syrup and topped with strawberries. Line a medium sieve, about 7-inches wide, with 2 layers of paper towels. Place sieve over a bowl. Stir yogurt in container for consistency before pouring into sieve. Adjust paper towels to remove any folds.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Easy Cheesecake

For pie shell, combine graham cracker crumbs, butter and sugar. Line the bottom and sides of a springform pan. Bake at 400 F for 10 minutes. Cool. For filling, combine cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar and whipped topping; beat until smooth. Place in cooled graham cracker crust. Chill in refrigerator 2-4 hours. Serve with favorite topping.
RecipesTelegraph

Bavette steak with warm beans and green sauce recipe

Serve this simple steak with lemon wedges and be sure to add your meat juices to the beans, or perhaps make some thick garlicky toasts and let the bread soak them up. 1 x 700g jar of white beans with their liquid (butter, haricot or cannellini would do) 1 small...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Delicious Creamy Chicken

Lay chicken in single layer in bottom of large slow cooker. Sprinkle with salt-ranch dressing mix. Put cream cheese blocks on top (no need to cut) in skillet. Fry bacon; then crumble and put on top of cream cheese layer. Turn slow cooker on low for 6 hours or longer. Before serving, take a fork and stir together to make a creamy sauce. Add shredded cheese of choice if desired. Serve on rolls or over rice.