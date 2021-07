Ransomware is a problem that is here to stay and that will in time become an even bigger issue – that is a fact that is clear to everyone involved in IT security. According to the international study "The State of Ransomware", more than half of all organizations have experienced a ransomware cyberattack in 2020. Once hit, giving in to criminal demands or restoring the system wholesale is an expensive strategy, if it can be deemed a strategy at all. True risk mitigation should first ask what the main attack vectors exploited by this type of malware actually are. This is the only solution that not only staves off the problem of ransomware, but ideally minimizes the risk permanently.