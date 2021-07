Everywhere you look this month companies have changed their logo to a rainbow version for Pride. Additionally, lots of protections have recently been adopted to prevent discrimination in hiring as well as on the job. Society has come a, much needed, long way when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance in the workplace. However, in light of COVID-19, LGBTQ+ advocates worry that there may be setbacks for LGBTQ+ workers. They have publicly asked companies to continue to focus on the commitment to equality and inclusion in the workplace. And is all of this just for marketing and show or do these companies actually support their LGBTQ+ employees?