Announcing the launch of Collectives™ on Stack Overflow

By Teresa Dietrich
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're thrilled to be launching this new product with Google Cloud and Go. When I joined Stack Overflow in early 2020, one of the things that drew me to the role was the tremendous depth and breadth of our technical community. We know that getting specific, expert knowledge about a technical product or service is challenging. We also know that building communities, engaging with developers and supporting them at scale can be a challenge for organizations. Over the past year, our Reach & Relevance team has been heads down working on a new initiative to enhance the experience on Stack Overflow for both our users and organizations (specifically open source organizations and companies that build products and services for technologists).

