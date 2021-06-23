Cancel
No urgent need to vaccinate children right now against COVID-19, says World Health Organization

By Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 59
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The World Health Organization is suggesting that parents could hold off on vaccinating their children against COVID-19, according to its June guidance. The WHO states that since children tend to experience milder symptoms compared with adults, they aren’t in urgent need of vaccinations unless they have a pre-existing condition. Instead, vaccines should be prioritized for those with such conditions as well as for older adults and health care workers.

