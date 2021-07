In fantasy football it is easy to let biases come into play when drafting. Almost everyone has a favorite team, or at minimum a favorite player. With that being said it is easy to reach for a player early to root them on every week. The key to winning in fantasy football is to draft players who give the most value in the round selected. Draft smart, take notes and try not to let bias get in the way of building a winning lineup. For Browns fans there is talent everywhere, but it is important to value these stars correctly. Here is the Cleveland Browns fantasy preview.