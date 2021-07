Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL? But is he actually the best in the league? Mina Kimes says yes. Running backs in today’s NFL game are a dime a dozen. Most often, teams draft one, use him until they can’t anymore, and then dump them, just to find another to replace him. There are a handful of running backs, however, that transcend that trend, such as Nick Chubb for the Cleveland Browns or Derrick Henry for the Tennessee Titans.