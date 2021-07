There has been much discussion of proposed climate legislation in Albany. Let’s talk about it. The science says we have only a few years to effectively combat climate change. How we go about combatting climate change is less straightforward. In New York State we have taken the lead on this issue. We passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), which set bold standards for reducing our emissions. We have codified the goal, but there is more to do. We need a roadmap.