East Cleveland marching band director resigns after 24 years, says administrative switch-ups led to departure

(Courtesy of Shaw Marching Band)

By Collin Cunningham

(EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio) A 24-year veteran Shaw High School marching band director resigned on Tuesday, alleging that sudden changes brought on by school administrators forced him to leave.

Per 19 News, 50-year-old Donshon Wilson had worked at the school for years as its director of communications and technology before he was selected to lead the school's marching band. He told the station that the institution offered him only a one-year contract this year as compared to a standard, two-year tenure.

“With the house bill 70 having a CEO come in and to have complete control and power just to do whatever with any checks and balances, you know I can’t take any more of that,” Wilson told the station. “You know I’ve tried hard to work with the administration.”

The former band director said the school that he had attended in his youth also demoted him without warning.

"I was director of communications and technology," he explained. "This year I’ve been offered a contract, a one-year contract. I’m demoted from director to educational technology specialist and another employee that we haven’t been the best of comrades if you will, that’s my new immediate supervisor.”

The East Cleveland School District stated in a press release on behalf of Shaw that Wilson had graduated from the Shaw High School Class of 1988 before later starting with the school in 1997 and becoming band director in 2004. It does not mention Wilson's reasons for leaving or administrative issues with the district.

"The district wishes Mr. Wilson the very best in his future endeavors," the response continued. "The road he paved and the examples he set will live on among the band for years to come. Mr. Donshon Wilson epitomizes the very best of what the Mighty Shaw Cardinal Marching Band has to offer. Once a Cardinal...always a Cardinal; you are Shaw High School, you are the definition of success."

In the letter announcing his resignation, Wilson said he had made the decision "with a heavy heart."

Wilson added the following in his letter:

I will forever be a proud graduate of East Cleveland School and have spent countless days and night advocating for the student of East Cleveland, motivating students to make a commitment to further their education and encouraging the community to get involved in local matters. I will continue to work in my role as the Director of Communications and Technology until my contract expiration date of July 31, 2021.