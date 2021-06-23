Cancel
Terminally Ill James Bond Fan’s Hope to Preview ‘No Time to Die’ Before He Passes Goes Viral

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
 10 days ago
A James Bond fan with just weeks to live is hoping to preview 007’s latest caper, “No Time to Die,” before he passes. James Millar, a 57-year-old Bond fanatic, live in Bonds Cottage surrounded by film merchandise and even a 007-themed door mat at the front door. His daughter, Remy,...

James Millar is a huge fan of James Bond. Millar, 57, lives in a home dubbed Bonds Cottage. The rooms are filled with items commemorating the James Bond film series. The latest installment “No Time To Die” was scheduled to be released in April 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the premier to be rescheduled multiple times. It’s now set for a theatrical release on Oct. 8, Variety reported.
