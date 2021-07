Shawe and Pope John are announcing that they plan to start school with very limited covid guidelines if the positive trend continues throughout the summer. "Currently, things are going very well for our community and if this trend continues masks will be optional at Shawe and Pope John. We hope that more and more people continue to get vaccinated which will, in turn, help our community numbers stay low. We will still continue to follow the guidelines of the local Health Department and Governor and we understand all things are subject to change. Our back-to-school cookout is August 9th and the first day of classes is August 11th.