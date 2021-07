Presented by USA-IT Hello and welcome to Friday. Politics aside — Things went well. I mean, we thought they would go well, but President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meeting, sitting together, and interacting came with a calm that was not necessarily the expected outcome. The two met at the horrific tragedy that is the Surfside condo collapse, a moment of heartache that necessitated that two political rivals replace campaign trail mindsets with the idea that, in dire circumstances, public service could still work.