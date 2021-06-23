Overwatch June 22 Update: Cross-Play, Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, Balancing Changes, and Bug Fixes
Overwatch received a major update yesterday. The June 22 patch brings some highly demanded features, new challenges, balancing changes, and of course, bug fixes. Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge event is now available and will run till June 5. After that, you won’t be able to get those sweet time-limited rewards. More information about the challenges is mentioned here. Speaking of Ashe, a new Overwatch novel, Deadlock Rebels, is also available.www.player.one