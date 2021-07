Many lessons awaited a baby born in 1935 on a dry land farm in West Texas’ Tom Green County. Jimmie Royce Keeling calls all of them “blessings.” That’s how he has sized up life so far, and it’s hard to dispute him. He’s shown dogged determination to give a heap more back than he’s taken away. Maybe he is “the luckiest guy in the world,” or nigh unto. One of eight children born to Mr. and Mrs…