Colorado State

Colorado Springs country band reunited 20 years after playing together as kids

By Amanda Hancock amanda.hancock@gazette.com
Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome form of Ashlee and the Longshot Revival has been around for more than 20 years. It started when Ashlee Brauer was a 12-year-old kid growing up in rural Peyton. She and some friends, two sets of brothers, formed a country band called Longshot. They donned cowboy hats and played covers of The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) at county fairs and graduation parties. The fathers of the boys were in a band called Hindsight, so Longshot got some opening gigs that way, too.

