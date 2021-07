Corporate Travel Management has signed a three-year agreement with Delta Air Lines to buy sustainable aviation fuel, the carrier announced. The terms and amount of fuel involved in the agreement was not disclosed, but Delta said over three years it would cut lifecycle emissions of carbon dioxide by 209 metric tons, the equivalent of the work of 256 acres of forest. Delta has signed sustainable aviation fuel agreements with other travel management companies and corporate partners—including BCD Travel, CWT, Deloitte, Nike and Takeda—but the agreement with CTM is the first to span multiple years, according to Delta.