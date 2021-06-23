Cancel
Soccer

Spain vs. Slovakia Euro 2020 free live stream (6/23/21): How to watch

By Tim Bielik, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spain has one last chance at a win and a spot in the last 16 at Euro 2020 when it plays Slovakia on Wednesday. Kickoff is at noon Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free 7-day trial), Sling TV (promotional offers) and Hulu Live TV (free trial). Spain had a...

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

SportsPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch Argentina vs. Paraguay (6/21/2021): Copa America schedule, live stream, TV channel for Matchday 3

Argentina takes on Paraguay in Round 3 of the 2021 Copa America Group Stage at Estadio Nacional de Brasília on Monday, June 21 (6/21/2021). Argentina vs. Paraguay is one of four matches scheduled for Matchday 3 of the Copa America, and will be broadcast in the United States on FS1 and TUDN (in Spanish). It can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.
UEFAPosted by
MLive

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Turkey (6/20/21) -- UEFA Euro 2020 Group Stage | Channel, Stream, Time

A big match on Sunday sees two Group A teams trying to keep their hopes to go to the knockout stages alive, as Switzerland meets Turkey in Baku. Switzerland started the UEFA European Championships on a high note, earning a 1-1 draw in their opening match against Wales. However, their hopes to move on the Round of 16 to a hit when they were clean-sheeted by the group favorite-Italy, 3-0. The Swiss did create some form of an attack against the Italians, as they had a slight advantage in possession, putting five shots towards goal, with one hitting the target. Yet, two second half goals from Italy put the Swiss on the brink of missing out from moving on after making out of the group stage in 2016.
UEFAPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch Belgium vs. Finland: Live stream, start time, TV channel (Euro 2020 soccer)

It’s Belgium vs. Finland Monday as the group stage comes to a close in the Euro 2020 tournament. Belgium entered the tournament as FIFA’s No. 1-ranked team and has look strong so far, winning both of its matches by a combined score of 5-1. Romelu Lukaku has led the way with two goals while Thomas Meunier, Thorgan Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne have also found the back of the net. On the other side, Finland enters the final game of group play in good position, sitting at an even goal differential after a 1-0 win over Denmark and a 1-0 loss to Russia. Joel Pohjanpalo has Finland’s only goal so far in the tournament.
SoccerNewsweek

Copa America 2021: Quarterfinals Bracket, TV Schedule and How to Watch Online

After dragged-out group stages that eliminated just two of the 10 participants, the Copa America reaches its business end this weekend with the quarterfinals getting underway on Friday. Peru, runner-up in Group B behind Brazil, kicks things off on Friday afternoon when it faces Paraguay, which finished third in Group...
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

Where to find Spain vs. Switzerland on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Spain vs. Switzerland on US TV in Euro 2020 quarterfinal, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Spain vs. Switzerland will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below). Here are all of the details...
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

Where to find Peru vs. Paraguay on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Peru vs. Paraguay on US TV in Copa América, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Peru vs. Paraguay will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below). Here are all of the details of...
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

Where to find Italy vs. Belgium on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Italy vs. Belgium on US TV in Euro 2020 quarterfinal, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Italy vs. Belgium will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below). Here are all of the details...
TV & Videos90min.com

Switzerland vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

The first quarter-final of Euro 2020 takes place on Friday evening as Switzerland take on Spain in St. Petersburg. Switzerland will take part in their first ever last eight tie at the European Championships, producing a giant-killing in the round of 16 to get there. Vladimir Petkovic's side drew 3-3 with world champions France after extra time, before Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappe's spot kick to secure a 5-4 win on penalties.
SoccerTheHDRoom

Paraguay vs Peru Soccer Live Stream: Watch Online for Free

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Paraguay will be the favored team against Peru in the first Copa America 2021 quarterfinals soccer game. These two teams will kickoff their elimination match at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on the Fox Sports 1 (FS1) cable TV channel in the USA.