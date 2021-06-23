Spain vs. Slovakia Euro 2020 free live stream (6/23/21): How to watch

A big match on Sunday sees two Group A teams trying to keep their hopes to go to the knockout stages alive, as Switzerland meets Turkey in Baku. Switzerland started the UEFA European Championships on a high note, earning a 1-1 draw in their opening match against Wales. However, their hopes to move on the Round of 16 to a hit when they were clean-sheeted by the group favorite-Italy, 3-0. The Swiss did create some form of an attack against the Italians, as they had a slight advantage in possession, putting five shots towards goal, with one hitting the target. Yet, two second half goals from Italy put the Swiss on the brink of missing out from moving on after making out of the group stage in 2016.