Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

TIFF 2021: ‘Dune’ and ‘Last Night in Soho’ Among First 10 Films Confirmed for Fall Festival

By Eric Kohn, Kate Erbland
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After going hybrid for last year’s 45th edition of the annual festival, the Toronto International Film Festival has today announced early plans for a festival that more closely resembles pre-pandemic festivities. On September 9, TIFF will kick off 10 days of cinema with over 100 films in its Official Selection, many of which will be announced later this summer. However, the festival has revealed 10 titles already confirmed for the lineup, including the IMAX premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” and Edgar Wright’s thriller “Last Night in Soho.”

www.indiewire.com
Community Policy
IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Cameron Bailey
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Céline Sciamma
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Judi Dench
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Tribeca Film Festival#Fall Festival#Soho#Canadians#Imax#Italian#Contemporary World Cinema#Discovery#Tiff Docs#Wavelengths#The Platform Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesGreenwichTime

BreakThru Films Bewitches Annecy Film Festival With 'The Peasants'

On Friday, the team at BreakThru Films behind “The Peasants” – producer Sean Bobbitt, filmmaker Dorota Kobiela and writer-producer Hugh Welchman – took the stage at an Annecy Work in Progress screening to reveal to the world just what they’ve been working on since turning an experimental hand-painted biopic, 2017’s “Loving Vincent,” into one of the most profitable Polish films of all time.
Movies411mania.com

Dune To Make World Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Dune is set to make its grand debut at the Venice Film Festival in September. THR reports that the Denis Villeneuve-directed adaptation of the Frank Herbert IP will have its world premiere out-of-competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3rd. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson,...
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Inside Chase Sui Wonders’ Glamorous, Chanel-filled Night at The Tribeca Film Festival

Chase Sui Wonders’ star is burning bright. When she isn’t playing Niki character on Betty and Riley on Generation, the 25-year-old Harvard graduate can be found indulging in artsy pursuits. Last week that meant checking out a 25th-anniversary screening of Julian Schnabel’s film, Basquiat, with sister Jeannie Sui Wonders, then heading home to watch Generation’s midseason premiere. With that much excitement crammed into a 24-hour-period, Wonders needed to dress accordingly.
MoviesKansas City Star

Toronto Film Festival mounts a comeback with ‘Dune’ in Imax

As life moves to a post-vaccinated new normal, film festivals are looking to bring people together once again. While key festivals in Cannes, Venice and Telluride are forging ahead with primarily in-person events, the Toronto International Film Festival will once again go the hybrid route mixing in-person and digital screenings for this year's edition, scheduled for Sept. 9-18.
darkhorizons.com

“Dune,” “Soho,” “Guilty” Set For Toronto

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced a return to a more traditional festival with over 100 films in its Official Selection to be shown over ten days starting September 9th. The full list won’t be revealed until this Summer, but a dozen titles were announced and confirmed today including...
MoviesHollywood News

Toronto International Film Festival announces first titles for 2021

The 2021 Toronto International Film Festival has announced its first batch of films to play as part of the official selection. This year’s festival returns to physical attendance and the first batch of announced films are making it one of the best for years. The first films to play at...
Movies/Film

‘Dune’ Delayed Again as Warner Bros. Shuffles Its Fall Release Dates

Dune has weathered quite a few delays, but Warner Bros. has just handed one more to Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi classic. Thankfully, it’s only a delay of three weeks. Warner Bros. has reshuffled its fall and early winter release calendar, pushing back the release dates for several of its titles, including Dune and the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

SA Film Festival

San Antonio is in the spotlight for the 27th Annual SA Film Fest this summer. It’s a chance to see movies from local and international filmmakers. Adam Rocha is the executive director of the festival and tells us what’s new for this year’s event.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Cannes 2021: Tribute to Bill Duke, ‘Mulholland Drive,’ Tilda Swinton’s first film among Cannes Classics lineup

The Cannes Film Festival today announced the full lineup of one of their most popular sections each year, Cannes Classics. This year is shining a focus on Black filmmakers including a tribute to actor/director Bill Duke and a screening of his 1985 film The Killing Floor and Oscar Micheaux’s 1935 documentary Murder in Harlem. Micheaux was the first African-American director in the history of American cinema.
cgmagonline.com

TIFF Releases Its Initial Lineup: Dune to Premiere in IMAX

You should sit down, because the Toronto International Film Festival announced its plans for its 46th version of the festival, taking once again a hybrid approach, with an emphasis on in-person and drive-in screenings. The festival will take place from September 9-18, as the festival is “poised to bring the theatrical experience back to life and continue its reputation as both a leader in amplifying under-represented cinematic voices and a bellwether for programming award-winning films from around the globe.”
MoviesSFGate

Film Festival Flix Celebrates Ten Years of Empowering Film Festivals to Thrive

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Born of a desire to bring high-caliber festival films out of obscurity and to the eyes of the world, Film Festival Flix has been innovating technology and marketing solutions for film festivals for ten years. Ten years of connection, art, and growth. Ten years of elevating film festivals. Ten years of bringing the art of thousands of filmmakers to passionate audiences around the world.
theplaylist.net

Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Guilty’ Remake Joins ‘Dune,’ ‘Last Night In Soho’ & More In TIFF’s Early Official Selections

Though the Toronto International Film Festival isn’t expected to begin until the fall, the organizers announced a dozen features that will play the event, as TIFF intends on welcoming back festival-goers with in-person screenings. And yes, one of the new films that will have a special screening at the event is Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which is proving to be one of the most sought-after festival films of 2021.
thatshelf.com

TIFF Gets Bigger and Better with Dune Premiere at 2021 Fest

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is rolling out the red carpets again this year! TIFF unveiled its plans for the 2021 edition of the festival, which expands upon last year’s hybrid edition by opening more of the favourite premium venues that add glitz and glamour to the event. TIFF’s comeback marks a return to normal of sorts for the city of Toronto, which hasn’t had its movie theatres open since fall 2020. TIFF 2021 will feature a mix of in-person and virtual events with an anticipated slate of 100 films—roughly half the number of selections from previous years, but an expansion from 2020’s slate.
MoviesDecider

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: July 2021’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix has everything you need for a summer staycation. The streamer is adding a whole batch of new classics and original films, clearing out some titles leaving in June to showcase a July lineup that’s perfect for a summer movie marathon. Beat the heat with one of Netflix’s new movies.
MoviesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Dune film release date delayed until October 22nd

Dune fans patiently waiting for the launch of the new and already delayed Dune film, will be disappointed to learn that Warner Bros. has pushed back the Dune film release date once again, delaying its release for another three weeks. Dune will now premier on October 22nd 2021 and will be available to view in theatres and simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service.
Movies/Film

Last Night In Soho: Release Date, Trailer and More

This fall, Edgar Wright is back with a horror thriller that jumps between the present day and the 1960s. Last Night in Soho stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, and is actually the second film from Wright this year, with the first being the documentary The Sparks Brothers. You’ll find everything you need to know about Last Night in Soho below.
MoviesIGN

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Release Date Delayed By One Week

The release date for Edgar Wright's new psychological horror movie, Last Night in Soho, has been pushed back by one week. Originally set to hit theaters on October 22, Last Night in Soho will now release on October 29, just two days before Halloween, as reported by BloodyDisgusting. Although an official reason for the release date bump was not announced, a glance at a movie release schedule likely reveals the reason why: Dune.