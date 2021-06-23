Remote Patient Monitoring: Coming of age in an AI-driven world

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is quickly establishing itself as one of the most effective tools for chronic disease management. RPM is the collection and transmission of patient health data to providers via connected devices outside of a conventional care setting. These monitoring devices record vital information, such as blood pressure, heart rate, or oxygen levels, and are especially helpful for easily tracking patient health without frequent visits and examinations. But before the pandemic, widespread RPM adoption was hindered by the relatively few reimbursement incentives available and saw limited use despite its immense potential. That all changed in the blink of an eye.