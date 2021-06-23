Ag Secretary Vilsack proposes $4 billion in debt relief for minority farmers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has caused quite a stir in farm country with his proposal to allow $4 billion in debt relief to minority farmers. Non-minority farmers feel the secretary’s plan is discriminatory and have gotten a temporary injunction against Vilsack’s plan from a U.S. District judge in Eastern Wisconsin. Judge William Griesbach said he will make a permanent decision soon on the plan that would put on hold loan repayments to the Farm Service Agency from about 16,000 minority farmers. At least 7 federal lawsuits have been filed around the country against the USDA plan. Vilsack has called out the white farmers who have mostly filed those lawsuits by saying “it’s pretty clear why they’re not included in this program—because they’ve had access to all USDA programs for the last 100 years and it’s time to acknowledge the cumulative effect discrimination has had on Black, Hispanic, Native American, Alaska Native farmers and Asian American farmers when it comes to farm program payments.”