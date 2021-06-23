Cancel
Health Services

Nursing home facilities relax some restrictions, some groups urge for more

By Randi Hildreth
WSFA
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Nursing Home leaders say COVID safety restrictions are starting to relax for visits, but if you were hoping to see your loved one more freely that could take some more time. The spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association says people who are unvaccinated must...

www.wsfa.com
Health ServicesRecord-Journal

EDITORIAL: Some timely improvements for nursing homes

While it’s hard to identify any upside to the long and traumatic Covid-19 pandemic we’ve all been through — which isn’t over yet — the General Assembly has passed a number of bills this session to improve nursing-home care. And the increased attention paid to conditions in nursing homes during the pandemic has paid off with actions that likely wouldn’t have been addressed otherwise.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York nursing homes still subject to COVID-19 restrictions

COVID-19-related restrictions are easing just about everywhere but if you’re visiting a loved one at a nursing home in New York, be prepared. "I think the toughest part for us right now is the double standard," said Fort Hudson Health Systems Nursing Home Administrator Amanda Waite. What You Need To...
Health Servicesspectrumlocalnews.com

Why some nursing homes worry they may not last another year

Many nursing homes in the country face deep uncertainty in the coming months even as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to wane, according to a survey released Wednesday by an industry organization. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living in a survey of 14,000 facilities across the...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Health insurers are threatening not to cover some patients' ER bills

United Healthcare, the largest insurer in the US, recently announced a new policy it said would help hold down health care costs: It would review claims for emergency department care, opening up the possibility that the company might deny coverage if a patient’s medical needs were not actually an emergency.
Healthcarolinajournal.com

Medicaid transformation finally complete with transition to managed care

After years of delays, North Carolina’s Medicaid program has finally transitioned to a managed care system — becoming the last large state to do so. Starting July 1, the state’s Medicaid system will be operated as a managed care program, essentially privatizing a system that once relied on the government paying medical providers directly based on how many procedures were performed.
Health ServicesOdessa American

MCH to reduce visitation

At the request of CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) and to adhere to CDC guidelines for healthcare facilities, Medical Center Hospital is reducing visitation and reimplementing stricter visitation policies, effective Friday. Visitor limitations. Maternal and pediatric patients may have two visitors. Emergency room patients may have two visitors...
La Crosse County, WILa Crosse Tribune

Vaccine status, relaxed masking guidelines of concern for some

As vaccination rates increase and COVID-19 cases drop, many are feeling a sense of relief and safety in regards to their health. But not all public-facing workers are opting for inoculation, youth are not yet approved for the shots and masking in most settings is optional — all causes for concern for some.
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Lawmakers explore prison options, use of COVID relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Legislative leaders are continuing to discuss prison construction and renovation alternatives, including if pandemic relief funds can be used to offset costs or renovating and building prisons. Key lawmakers say they expect to continue discussions this month in advance of a possible special session. Rep. Steve...
HealthPosted by
WRAL News

Costs watched as Medicaid managed care begins in NC

Raleigh, N.C. — After six years of preparations and delays, most of North Carolina's Medicaid recipients switched over to managed care Thursday, with its developers hopeful the changes will mean improved health outcomes and controlled costs. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Rep. , R-Forsyth, who helped pass the...
Health Servicesstateofreform.com

Intermountain collaborates with UHPP to provide health access assisters

Intermountain Healthcare is collaborating with the Utah Health Policy Project (UHPP) to lower the uninsured rate in Utah with health access assisters. Health access assisters find vulnerable and underserved populations to help them with health insurance coverage and understanding the complex processes, like applying for insurance, both before and after enrollment.
Lawwmar2news

In Focus: Access to telehealth preserved through new law

BALTIMORE — Overnight, many of the emergency pandemic orders ended and several new laws went into effect. Some of the new laws, took the place of the emergency order - allowing for a smooth transition. One of those was House Bill 123, the Preserve Telehealth Access Act of 2021. Delegate...
HealthMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Medicaid expansion will provide access to coverage for Oklahomans

Approximately 190,000 individuals between the ages of 19-64 in Oklahoma are now eligible for health coverage, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), thanks to Medicaid expansion made possible by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). On June 1, the state began accepting applications, and to date, over 120,000 people have applied for and were determined eligible to receive coverage. On July 1, these individuals will receive full Medicaid benefits, including access to primary and preventive care, emergency, substance abuse, and prescription drug benefits. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Oklahoma is eligible to receive additional federal funding for their Medicaid program, estimated to be nearly $500 million over two years. It is estimated that an additional 70,000 people in Oklahoma who have not yet applied are now eligible for coverage under Medicaid.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...