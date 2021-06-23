Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Taste test: Yes, we actually ate Brood X cicadas

By Neil Blake
Posted by 
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We taste tested Brood X cicadas, the red eyed bugs that you’ve been hearing about all summer. When the bug began to emerge by the millions in Michigan and across the east coast of the United States, some chefs and enterprising people decided to eat them by putting them in tacos, pasta, salads or just eating them boiled and baked with a little olive oil. It’s not unprecedented. And insects are part of human diets in other cultures around the world, but they are certainly not in the mainstream here in the United States.

www.mlive.com
Community Policy
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brood X#Salads#Insects#Olive Oil#Tacos#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Yes, You Can Eat Cicadas...But Should You?

If you live in cicada country, then you don't need us to tell you what is already audible: Brood X has arrived. After a 17-year spell spent underground, the periodical cicadas have finally cropped up in Pennsylvania and Indiana as well as parts of Tennessee and Virginia. And while many cicada admirers are content to enjoy the hypnotic singing, some see another benefit to Brood X: the opportunity to get creative in the kitchen. A few restaurants have even put the bugs on the menu, including one Ohio eatery that tried out cicadas as a pizza topping. That's why some readers may have noticed recipes online or on social media aimed at helping those so inclined to sample the cyclical creatures.
RestaurantsNews On 6

Taste Test Tuesday: Burger King's Ch'Kings Sandwiches

The U.S. is in the middle of a protracted, years-long war, A Fast Food chicken sandwich war, that is. Burger King is trying to carve their piece of the chicken sandwich empire with the new Ch'Kings and they've brought in a few for us to try.
Food & DrinksLifehacker

How to Make a Turkey Burger That Actually Tastes Good

I have often thought of turkey burgers as a relic of the ‘90s, leftover from an era when fat was the number one enemy, and Snackwells reigned (and it was a reign of artificially sweet terror). But some people just don’t like red meat, and others have medical reasons for wanting to avoid it. Some people may just like the idea of the turkey burger, but had never been able to make a truly tasty one.
Food & Drinksfox2detroit.com

Taste Test Tuesday: Second Nature Brands

Kar's Nuts, Sanders Chocolates, and Second Nature Snacks are three popular snack brands in Michigan that will be combined under one company: Second Nature Brands. The Nine team tastes some popular snacks from each brand.
Drinksimbibemagazine.com

Taste Test: Red Sparkling Wines

Despite its relative underdog status compared to sparkling whites and rosés, sparkling red wines are made in nearly every major wine-producing country, from Australia to Slovenia. Lambrusco—local to Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region and long dismissed as “pizza wine” (and what’s wrong with that?)—is perhaps the most famous of the bunch, but the options don’t end there. Here’s a roundup of some of our fizzy red favorites to get you started.
Food & Drinkssportswar.com

Yes.

Anyone else hit red wine before 4 today? Come on, lightweights! ** -- PhotoHokieNC 06/25/2021 3:59PM. Pfhhhhhttt! Martini with lunch. Cracked open a bottle of Pinot for Wifey on -- DonHo-kieHi 06/25/2021 6:59PM. I had a healthy shot of Kahula in my after-lunch coffee. Does that count? ** -- BusLoadaBozos...
Food & DrinksNews On 6

Taste Test Tuesday: Chocolate Covered Cicadas

It's Another Taste Test Tuesday and this one might make your stomach turn. Three employees from Griffin Communications volunteered to try a confection from a chocolate shop in Maryland that isn't for everyone. To make the treat, cicadas are placed in a paper bag and put into the freezer. The...
Recipesvegnews.com

Meaty Vegan Jackfruit Pasta with Olives and Capers

The whole tomatoes in this pasta from Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats cookbook are literally bursting with flavor, while touches of basil, oregano, maple syrup, and garlic impart rich aromas to the sauce. Chunks of fishy jackfruit and olives add salty, meaty heft to this comforting pasta dish. What you need:
RecipesMidland Reporter-Telegram

Afghan-style grilled eggplant with tomatoes and yogurt is a summer dish to have on repeat

In this dish, grilled slices of eggplant and onion are simmered in a quick, golden-hued, paprika-and-turmeric-spiced tomato sauce, then served layered with garlicky yogurt and showered with fresh mint and cilantro. It's a sumptuous, produce-packed dish based on the traditional Afghani borani banjan in which the eggplant is typically fried, but grilling it instead works beautifully.
Food & DrinksTimes Union

Video: Taste-testing Stewart's seasonal ice creams

Crumbs Along the Mohawk, Just Peachy and Chocolate Sea Turtle. Those are a few of the more than 60 flavors Stewart’s customers will find at the cone counter or in the freezer. But how does the company determine which flavors end up in their stores throughout the year?. Hint: it...
RecipesConnecticut Post

How to beat the heat with grape recipes and snacks

(BPT) - When the weather gets hot, it’s natural to seek cooling remedies such as splashing in a pool, sipping iced beverages and making meals that are quick to prepare and don’t heat up the kitchen. Fresh grapes are a cooling ingredient that can refresh and elevate summertime meals with...
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

5-Minute Gremolata Recipe: This Italian Mashup Makes Everything Taste Better

Want a new topping that will make everything better? It’s gremolata! Bright green and ready to add flavor to many dishes, try this easy gremolata recipe that's a cross between a sauce and a salsa. Parsley, lemon, garlic, salt and just a touch of oil makes a healthy garnish that turns boring veggies into a great side dish or the ubiquitous chicken breast into a real dinner.
RecipesThe Evening News

STEFFENS COLUMN: Citrus dressing stars in red, white, and blue salad

The summer season is prime growing time for fruit and vegetables of all colors. With July 4 celebrations this week, think of tossing colorful red and blue fruit with your favorite crisp greens. For today’s recipe, combine ripe blueberries and juicy watermelon with greens and feta cheese. Toss with a simple homemade citrus dressing and add a few salty olives to balance the sweetness.
Recipestheeasttexasweekend.com

Put a twist on your summer lemonade with these 3 recipes

Nobody wants to be outside on a hot day without a refreshing drink in their hand. Luckily, Flavorman has three new recipes that will keep you cool this summer. 1/2 cup fresh lime juice (from about 8 limes) 2 bottles ginger beer. Fresh basil, for garnish. Instructions:. Combine basil leaves...
DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

Taste Test: This Irish Whiskey Is Big, Fragrant, Spicy—and $45,000 a Bottle

A reminder about one of the most important truisms in whiskey: Just because it’s old doesn’t mean it’s good. A lengthy age statement does mean the bottle will be more expensive, however, and sometimes exorbitantly so. But often that’s because it’s literally some of the last remaining liquid that a distillery produced, and once it’s gone it’s just a tipsy memory. Now, very old whiskey can indeed be delicious, but more often than you’d like to admit it’s overly oaky and tannic from decades spent inside a barrel. So when you find a whiskey approaching a half century old that doesn’t kick you in the taste buds with intense barrel flavor, buy a bottle and thank the distillery staff for paying such close attention to that precious liquid. Such is the case with the new Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Two, which will set you back $45,000 for a bottle. If you can afford it, consider buying two—one to drink and one to hold on to. There will be six expressions in total released through 2025 (this is the second), each one a different liquid produced at the Old Midleton Distillery just outside of Cork in Ireland.
Food & DrinksMarconews.com

Best of Banner: The top things we ate in May

From Naples to Estero, June offered some great food choices; which made picking the best of the month a bit difficult. Here we go!. Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant in North Naples describes itself as a wine-driven dining experience, inspired by Napa Valley’s wine country. It was founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery. The Naples location offers a modern dining experience which is stark in nature, yet appealing.
DrinksNewsweek

Crystal Head Vodka Pride Bottle Taste Test and Cocktail Recipes

The Crystal Head Vodka Pride bottle is a stunning look for one of our favorite vodka brands and this is the last year to purchase the Pride bottle design. "Our beautifully decorated rainbow bottle is made with pride," said Dan Aykroyd, Crystal Head Vodka Founder, actor and musician. "Crystal Head Vodka is the vodka for the creative spirit - we see the world without limitations and provide inspiration to dream, build and make, inspiring freedom of expression and creative thought."