Cokeville Girls Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]

Dalton Peterson of Encampment has been an exceptional athlete in his prep career. On the basketball floor in his senior year, he averaged 21 points and a game shot 80% from the free-throw line. In his career with the Tigers, he was named all-state 3 times. Peterson was also part of Encampment's triumphant return to the football field in 1A 6 man where he led the team in passing yards, touchdowns, and tackles. You could also watch him compete in track and field where he placed 4th in the discus and 5th in the shot-put at the 1A State Meet.