Wyoming State

Cokeville Girls Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 10 days ago
The Cokeville girls basketball team has been one of the most consistent programs in the state of Wyoming. The Panthers have just one losing season in the last 15 years with 6 state titles in that time period. Their coach, Briant Teichert has been at the helm since 1983 so the Panthers are a model of consistency.

Casper, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Stars Announced for 2021 Games

The athletes and coaches that will be part of the annual “Wyoming Coaches Foundation North-South All-Star Games” have been revealed. The games are on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Casper College T-Bird gym. The volleyball match starts at 1 p.m., followed by the girls’ basketball at 3 p.m. and the boys’ basketball at 5 p.m.
Seward, NEPosted by
WyoPreps

Kelly Walsh’s Payton Robb Signs with Concordia, NE. for Track

Kelly Walsh track athlete Payton Robb will be headed eastbound as she will compete for Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska for track and field. At the 2021 4A State Meet in Casper, Robb placed 3rd in the discus throw with a toss of 120 feet 1 inch. Robb took 9th place in the shot-put with a throw of 36 feet 9 inches. Robb also had some success at the State Indoor Track Meet with a 6th place finish in the shot at 36 feet 1.15 inches. She was a 7th place finisher at the 2020 indoor meet as a junior.
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Girls Take Part in High School Golf National Invitational

The High School Golf National Invitational for girls in 2021 took place last Wednesday through Friday at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. There were 15 female golfers from Wyoming that participated with either a team or as an individual that was unattached. They were part of 219 golfers in the field from 49 states that were represented in this year’s event.
Evanston, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Evanston’s Marinna Mentzel to Throw in College

Marinna Mentzel from Evanston High School has chosen to further her track and field career at Cottey College in Nevada, MO. Mentzel was a three-year letter winner for the Red Devils in both indoor and outdoor track and field. She participated in the shot put event at the state meet during the 2021 outdoor season, as well as, the 2019 and 2020 indoor track seasons.
FootballPosted by
WyoPreps

Riverside Rebels Seek Their Next Head Football Coach

The coaching carousel continues with the Riverside Rebels football program, which is searching for a new head coach again. As first reported by wyoming-football.com, Greg Mendenhall has resigned after one season. The Rebels went 2-7 in the 2020 campaign, which was their first in Class 1A-9 Man. Riverside qualified for...
High SchoolPosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming Boys Team Set for National HS Finals Rodeo [VIDEO]

One of the great things about Wyoming high school rodeo is the wide variety of towns and cities represented by the top four finishers in each event. Rounding out a look at rough-stock cowboys the young men moving on to the national finals in Lincoln next month bronc riding include Jase Longwell (all-around cowboy) from Thermopolis, Cian Ahern out of Wyarno, Laramie’s Kayson Dory, and Jake Schlattman from Greybull. The top four high school bull riders are Brody Hasenack from Jackson, Newcastle’s Kacy Jones, Brodie Bates from Riverton, and Colton Coffman from Lusk. Dory secured his national finals qualification with a 78-point finish in the state finals championship round at Douglas where bull rider Hasenack maintained his #1 standing aboard bulls.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

McKenzie Earl of Rawlins Commits to LCCC for Volleyball

McKenzie Earl of Rawlins has elected to continue her volleyball career at LCCC in Cheyenne. Earl was a rare 4-time all-state selection for the Outlaws in 3A and in 2020, she had 190 kills and a hitting percentage of .151 along with with237 digs. Her team placed 6th at the 3A state tournament in 2020 but won the state title in 2019 as Earl rang up 345 kills and a hitting percentage of .265, plus 246 digs. In her sophomore year, Rawlins took 2nd at the 3A State Tournament as she recorded 326 kills and 192 digs. The Outlaws also placed 2nd at State in her freshman year.
College SportsPosted by
WyoPreps

Evanston’s Jagger Mitchell Inks for College Baseball

More baseball is in the future of Evanston Outlaw Jagger Mitchell, who recently signed with Arizona Christian University. Mitchell was a second-team all-star selection at the ‘AA’ level of American Legion baseball in 2020. He hit .346 last year with 16 extra-base hits that included two home runs. Mitchell added 46 RBIs. In the 2021 season, he’s hitting .537 with a team-best five home runs and 30 RBIs.
Davenport, IAPosted by
WyoPreps

Abbie Erramouspe Will Play Tennis for the Fighting Bees

Abbie Erramouspe from Rock Springs had decided to continue her tennis career and signed with St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA earlier this year. Erramouspe is a two-time letter winner in tennis for the Tigers. She also played basketball and softball at Rock Springs High School. In her senior season,...
Rawlins, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins Wins Girls Simpson Award

Distance runner extraordinaire Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins is the 2021 Girls Milward Simpson Award winner. Although she missed most of the outdoor track season with an injury, she won the 3A State Cross Country championship and set the state record with a sub 17 minute run. In her career she never lost a regular season meet in Wyoming and was a four time state champion. This season in track, Thorvaldson did run in several prestigious national meets and ran the fastest mile in the nation for a prep runner in Virginia Beach Showcase.
Encampment, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Simpson Award Finalist Dalton Peterson of Encampment [VIDEO]

Dalton Peterson of Encampment has been an exceptional athlete in his prep career. On the basketball floor in his senior year, he averaged 21 points and a game shot 80% from the free-throw line. In his career with the Tigers, he was named all-state 3 times. Peterson was also part of Encampment's triumphant return to the football field in 1A 6 man where he led the team in passing yards, touchdowns, and tackles. You could also watch him compete in track and field where he placed 4th in the discus and 5th in the shot-put at the 1A State Meet.
High SchoolPosted by
WyoPreps

Star Valley’s Peter Visser Wins Boys Simpson Award

Star Valley's Peter Visser is the boys winner of the Milward Simpson Award given the states top high school athlete. At this year's State Track meet, he broke the all-class record in the 3200 meter run in 9.18.79. He also won the state championship in the 800 and 1600 meter runs. All told in his career in track, he was a 7 time all-state selection. He was an 3 event state champion on the indoor track circuit, taking the podium the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
Laramie, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Simpson Award Finalist Gabby Drube of Thunder Basin [VIDEO]

Gabby Drube of Thunder Basin is a solid multi-sport athlete who earned 4A all-state status in basketball and volleyball She had 13 points for the Wyoming all-stars in their game with Montana on Friday in Sheridan. Even with all the success in those two sports, track and field is her passion, and will take those skills to Laramie to compete for the University of Wyoming. She was injured late in the track and season and still competed at the state meet, despite not being near 100%.
Douglas, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Milward Simpson Award Finalist Kamdynn Townsend of Douglas

Kamdynn Townsend from Douglas is one of the state's finest all-around athletes so it's no surprise that she is a finalist for the Milward Simpson Award, given to the outstanding athlete of the year. Townsend was an all-state basketball player as her Bearcat team won the 3A championship, finishing undefeated, She was also an all-state selection in volleyball and won three events at the State Track Meet. Townsend won gold in the 400-meter dash, the high jump, and the long jump with a 2nd place finish in the 200-meter dash.
NFLPosted by
WyoPreps

2021 Shrine Bowl Postgame Remarks [VIDEO]

For the first time in a long time, the South prevailed in the Shrine Bowl thanks to a 34-32 win over the North on Saturday in Casper. Cheyenne East quarterback Graedyn Buell threw for 310 yards and 2 TD in the contest. He certainly got some help from his teammates and we had a chance to talk with Buell, along with Nate Barnes of Cokeville, Noah Rimmer of Saratoga, and Julian Vigil of Cheyenne East. Those guys were happy campers.
BasketballPosted by
WyoPreps

2021 Wyoming-Montana Boys Basketball All-Star Game [VIDEO]

The Wyoming-Montana all-star basketball games drew a good crowd at the Golden Dome in Sheridan on Friday. The boy's game was compelling, especially in the 2nd half but Montana eventually prevailed 109-105. Montana was unreal at the free-throw line hitting 37-40 with Alex Germer going 15-17 from the line. He also led Montana with 25 points along with Tony Frohlich-Fair who also threw in 25. Wyoming was led by Campbell County's Luke Hladky with 22 and his Camel teammate Jefferson Neary chipped in 16.