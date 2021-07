The Supreme Court decision from earlier this week allowing PennEast Pipeline to use the federally delegated power of eminent domain to cross tiny pieces of land owned (or controlled by) New Jersey is still reverberating across the country (see PennEast Pipeline Squeaks Out 5-4 Supreme Court Victory Over NJ). Antis were quick to dismiss the decision, saying it’s “not the final word” on whether the project will get built. They’re missing (or intentionally obfuscating) the point. We have two excellent analyses of the court’s decision and how it will affect not only the prospects for finishing PennEast, but the prospects for other (future) pipeline projects. We even have insight into how this decision affects projects other than pipelines.