Vin Diesel gave Dwayne Johnson “tough love” when he joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Hollywood star Vin Diesel recently revealed that he would love to do a musical version of 'Fast and Furious', saying that 'I'm Dying to Do' it. According to People magazine, while appearing 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', when asked by host Kelly Clarkson if he'd ever do a musical of the franchise, the 'F9' actor said, "I'm dying to do a musical, so yes, I would!""I've been dying to do a musical my whole life," he continued, revealing he was "this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that."He further added, "For the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in Guys and Dolls would be a very interesting one to revamp, the one that Frank Sinatra played in Guys and Dolls."Diesel said he credits his family with his love for the arts, including musicals.