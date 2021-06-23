Cancel
Siu Charter School Of East St Louis reports 70% truancy rate

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe truancy rate at Siu Charter School Of East St Louis fell to 70 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 88 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they...

