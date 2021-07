Hey Wandavision fans, it's Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch time. We already looked at some of the big news breaking in today's SWORD #6 regarding the future of the Marvel Universe, and the effects that Krakoa and Arakko will have on every Marvel Comics title from the street-level to the super-cosmic. But that's not the only issue up for grabs today – there is also Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch.