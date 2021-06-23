Student of the Month: Qwynn Foster

CMUnow Special Edition Podcast: President Tim Foster. President Tim Foster — who took the helm at Colorado Mesa University in March 2004, will retire on June 30, 2021. Foster's tenure marked a period of dramatic evolution for the institution. These changes included vastly broadening student access, enrollment, retention and graduation rates; formally creating a community college division, growing/restructuring baccalaureate offerings, and adding graduate programs to meet regional employment needs; rebranding and renaming the institution; more than quadrupling the campus' square footage; tripling the operating budget; and dramatically growing fundraising and the foundation's endowment. Under the leadership of Foster, CMU transitioned into a competitive baccalaureate public university reaching into parts of the broader Rocky Mountain and Midwest Plains regions.